Verge Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $59.41 million and $6.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,953.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00246394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00723717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00557098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00059473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00120998 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,903,363 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.