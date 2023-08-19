Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.68. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,024,229 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Vaxart from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Vaxart Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vaxart by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,070,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 1,398,257 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter worth $5,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,988,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after buying an additional 342,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,634,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,720 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

