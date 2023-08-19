Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

APH stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.