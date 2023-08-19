Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $214,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $155.32 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $26,560.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $322,116.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,337 shares in the company, valued at $15,855,119.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,006. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

