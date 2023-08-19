Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 43,511 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,511 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

