Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $201,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 910.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

IDEX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $219.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $195.27 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

