Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,732,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after buying an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

