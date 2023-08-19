Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Shares Down 3.2%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Vanstar Mining Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 53.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of C$17.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

(Get Free Report)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.