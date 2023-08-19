Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,513,000 after acquiring an additional 141,976 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.43. 1,989,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,489. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

