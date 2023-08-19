Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

