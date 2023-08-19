Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $490.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.