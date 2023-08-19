Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 2,132 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $91,466,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

