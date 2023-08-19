Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.