Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Shares of WFC opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

