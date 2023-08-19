Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,113 shares of company stock worth $4,454,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

