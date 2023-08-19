Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 29,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 79.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,171,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $194.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.