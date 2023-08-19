Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Cintas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cintas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $485.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

