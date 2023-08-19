Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

ATVI opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

