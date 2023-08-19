Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 26,228 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

NYSE:PHM opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

