Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $30,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after purchasing an additional 398,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,628,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.44. The stock had a trading volume of 319,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,223. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.