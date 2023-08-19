Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $68,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 878,838 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,204.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 729,902 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 241,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 448,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after acquiring an additional 214,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $73.20 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.