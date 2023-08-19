Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,593,000 after acquiring an additional 730,294 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825,107 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. 3,304,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,275. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2594 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.