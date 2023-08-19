Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Cut by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.82. 637,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,116. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.84 and its 200-day moving average is $399.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

