Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.65. The company had a trading volume of 761,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,357. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.94 and its 200-day moving average is $259.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

