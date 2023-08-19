Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $46,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.65. 761,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,357. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.46.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.