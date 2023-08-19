Vance Wealth Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,216,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $233.34. 536,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,395. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

