Vance Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,364,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,124,906. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $121.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

