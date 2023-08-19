Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 897 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 165,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,164,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,048,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $683,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

V traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $238.17. 4,344,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,533. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a market cap of $443.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.67.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.