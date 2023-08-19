Vance Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $142.13. 722,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

