Vance Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.82. 1,082,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,673. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.34.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

