Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Trading Down 3.4%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 9,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 38,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vaccitech from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

In other Vaccitech news, Director Robin Wright acquired 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

