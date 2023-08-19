Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

Shares of VACC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,346. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Vaccitech has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Insider Activity

In other Vaccitech news, Director Robin Wright bought 13,750 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

About Vaccitech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaccitech by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaccitech by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vaccitech by 198.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vaccitech by 26.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

