Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Vaccitech Stock Performance
Shares of VACC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,346. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Vaccitech has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.45.
Insider Activity
In other Vaccitech news, Director Robin Wright bought 13,750 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech
About Vaccitech
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vaccitech
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.