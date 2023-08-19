Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

