Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director James M. Franklin Sells 55,653 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director James M. Franklin sold 55,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $61,774.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,578.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Ur-Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 1,155,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 9.31. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.