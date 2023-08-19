Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

UNTY stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $170,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $170,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $215,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,077 shares in the company, valued at $117,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 222.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 306.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

