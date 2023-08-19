Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

UNTY stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $170,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $215,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $170,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

