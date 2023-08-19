United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Citigroup

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $39.75. 844,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.96 and a beta of 0.76. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

