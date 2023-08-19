Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,786,000 after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $241.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

