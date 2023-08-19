Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Shares Bought by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 347.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,900 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,678 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of UGP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 889,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.25. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

