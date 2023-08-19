Ultra (UOS) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $55.72 million and $1.12 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,931.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00724508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00120733 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00029207 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16286189 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,139,440.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

