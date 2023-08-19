UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.
View Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group
UBS Group Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $28,830,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UBS Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.