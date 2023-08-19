UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

UBS opened at $23.43 on Thursday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $28,830,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

