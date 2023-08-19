Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 1,228 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,475,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,120,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,517,000 after buying an additional 135,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

