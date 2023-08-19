Twin Tree Management LP Has $69,000 Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.79.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $262.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.15. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $272.37.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

