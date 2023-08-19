Twin Tree Management LP Has $201,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $251.05 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

