Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 25,497 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,497 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after buying an additional 392,788 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 2.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

