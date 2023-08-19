TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Trading Down 3.7%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TUIFF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TUI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on TUI from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 470 ($5.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on TUI from GBX 750 ($9.51) to GBX 660 ($8.37) in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

