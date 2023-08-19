Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

