Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Trading Down 2.8%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.74). 861,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,291,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.10 ($0.76).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77. The company has a market capitalization of £234.98 million, a P/E ratio of 973.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

The Company focuses on investing in newly developed social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on specialised supported housing. The majority of the assets within the portfolio are subject to inflation-linked, long-term, Fully Repairing and Insuring ("FRI") leases with Approved Providers (being Housing Associations, Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government).

