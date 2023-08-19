Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 800 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tremor International (LON:TRMR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.95) to GBX 800 ($10.15) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Tremor International Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of LON TRMR traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 167.90 ($2.13). 2,141,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12. The company has a market cap of £240.63 million, a PE ratio of -5,596.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 266.14. Tremor International has a 12 month low of GBX 150.10 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 386.40 ($4.90).

Insider Activity at Tremor International

In other news, insider Ofer Druker sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.50), for a total transaction of £4,714.40 ($5,980.46). Insiders sold a total of 20,308 shares of company stock worth $7,266,656 in the last 90 days. 34.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

