TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $857.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $871.93 and its 200 day moving average is $795.75. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

